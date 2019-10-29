Uganda Premier League (Match Day 10):

Kyetume 1-2 Vipers

Vipers BUL 1-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Express 1-2 Busoga United

Busoga United Police 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Vipers Sports Club extended their unbeaten run in the Uganda Premier League this season to 10 matches.

The three time UPL champions defeated newly promoted Kyetume 2-0 in a not so convincing fashion during a match played over a wet Mandela National Stadium surface on Tuesday.

Forwards Fahad Bayo and Dan Sserunkuma scored two quick goals inside the first quarter of the poorly attended game to give the visitors the lead.

Kyetume’s consolation came from veteran striker Robert Ssentongo, 10 minutes into the second stanza.

The visitors had a brilliant start when Bayo headed home Paul Willa’s cross from the right after five minutes.

On 13 minutes, Bayo set up striking partner Sserunkuma who shoot narrowly wide.

The Venoms remained dominant when Sserunkuma scored from a penalty kick after defender Benon Tahomora brought down Bayo in the forbidden area on the quarter hour mark.

Two minutes later, midfielder Bobosi Byaruhange fell down as he executed a free-kick with goalie Joel Mutakubuwa collecting with ease.

The visiting side sought for a third goal when Sserunkuma shots off the weaker left foot in the 20th minute.

Moments later, Ssentongo flipped the ball over from a Vincent Kayizzi cross.

Vipers’ left winger Abdul Watambala shot directly at the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute.

Five minutes later, Bayo was denied with a goalkeeper to beat incident after breaking through.

Kyetume left back Sande Steven executed a lungbursting run on the flank before setting up Ssentongo who shot on the turn but goalie Mutombora was alert.

Tahomera out-jumped the other defenders and nods out a corner kick with 10 minutes to wind down the first half.

Bashir Asiku got cautioned by FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga for a deliberate handball in the 40th minute.

Kyetume’s forward Sharif Ssaka shot straight to Mutombora before striker Ssentongo anticipated a rebound and injuried the Burundian born goalkeeper in the process

In the second stanza, Vipers resumed with energy.

Bayo laid up Paul Willa before the overlapping right back shot well but the effort rolled narrowly wide

Kyetume too raided the opposition and Saaka had a great cross from the left with Vincent Kayizi arriving late to nod home.

The home side pulled back a goal through tried and tested forward Ssentongo following a goal melee in the 56th minute.

From then onwards, Kyetume pushed for a killer but the Venoms’ backline remained water tight to hold onto the lead.

Vipers extends their unbeaten run to 10 matches as they maintain the top status quo aloft the table standings with 24 points, four ahead of second placed BUL.

Aziz Kayondo of Vipers was named the man of the match.

Meanwhile, BUL squandered their lead to draw one all with struggling Bright Stars at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

James Otim gave BUL the lead before Joseph Jjanjali equalized.

At Lugogo, Police edged Wakiso Giants 2-1. Wakiso Giants took the lead through Viane Ssekajugo.

Police rallied back with two second half strikes from Ben Ochen and Pius Kaggwa’s last minute gasp winner.

Express fell at their own Wankulukuku fortress 2-1 to visiting Busoga United.

Joel Madondo and Boban Zirintusa Bogere were on target for Busoga United.

Frank “Machette” Kalanda got the consolation for George Ssimwogerere’s side through a penalty.

The league will resume on Wednesday as Tooro United makes the long trip away to Arua against Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium.

Team Line ups:

Kyetume XI:

Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Julius Ntambi, Steven Sande, Benon Tahomera , Samson Mutyaba, Julius Lule, Isaac Kirabira, Patrick Ochan, Vincent Kayizzi (Captain), Robert Ssentongo, Sharif Saaka

Subs

Salim Sowed (G.K), Noel Nasasira, Cephas Kambugu, Denis Lubowa, Deo Isejja, Jonathan Mugabi, Steven Kagoda

Manager: William George Nsimbe

Head Coach: David Katono Mutono

Assistant Coach: Jimmy Mwera

Goalkeeping Coach: John Billy Lukoda

Team Doctor: Mable Kabatalindwa

Assistant Team Doctor: Vincent Tomusange

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu, Abdul Karim Watambala, Allan Kayiwa, Fahad Bayo, Dan Sserunkuma

Subs:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Ibrahim Tembo, Brian Nkuubi, Ashraf Mugume, Brian Kalumba, Abraham Ndugwa

Head Coach: Edward Golola

Assistant Coach: Richard Wasswa