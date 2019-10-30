AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

13th November 2019: Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Ouagadougou

17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry has named the 25 provisional squad to use in the AFCON 2021 double headers away to Burkina Faso and against Malawi at home.

Swedish based gangly forward Alexis Bbakka, a forward at Carlstad United BK is among the strikers on the team.

The others are Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco) and Vipers’ on form Fahad Bayo.

Locally based players:

Bayo is among the locally based players on the team that also include Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa as well as the KCCA trio of goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Nicholas Kasozi and Allan Okello.

Goalkeepers Dennis Onyango and Charles Lukwago in limbering session at Namboole Stadium

Aucho Khalid, Mike Azira and Farouk Miya, all who missed the international friendly match away to Ethiopia (Uganda Cranes won 1-0) all return to the fold.

Team skipper Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara and Lukwago are the three goalkeepers on the provisional team.

Meanwhile, Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi has been confirmed as the first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Both Mubiru and Mbabazi have been given an interim basis of six months apiece.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders:

Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Midfielders:

Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

Forwards:

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda)