AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

13 th November 2019: Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Ouagadougou

Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Ouagadougou 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Swedish based center forward Alexis Bbakka strongly believes and asserts that the chance granted to him by the new Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry is a full blessing.

Bbakka, a striker at Carlstad United BK is one of the 20 foreign based players summoned for Uganda Cranes upcoming two games against Burkina Faso (away) and Malawi (at home).

The gangly center forward who previously played at army side Simba and Kampala Junior Team (KJT) while in Uganda will be eyeing his second cap with the national team.

First, he had been summoned by former coach Sebastien Desabre and was part of the training camp in Dubai ahead of the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt before he picked an injury.

Now, the chance to prove his worth again has been granted by McKinstry ahead of the Burkina Faso and Malawi games.

I am happy to be considered by the coach. it is another opportunity granted to me to play my part and I believe I will be the difference Alexis Bbakka, Striker

Going by current form, Bbakka’s 4 goals in 5 matches played thus far for Carlstad United BK is something that head coach McKinstry would pray for and anticipate from this physically strong player.

He has been on the score sheet against his former side Umea, Sandviken and a brace against Vasalund.

Bbaka is among the forward players summoned on the team. The others include Eyyptian based Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria), Henry Patrick Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda).

The team preparations start early November with a local regional tour of North East.

The five locally based players will be joined by a couple of players from Egypt from Entebbe on 11th November 2019 for Ouagadougou ahead of the Wednesday, 13th Novmber clash.

Uganda Cranes will then host Malawi Flames on 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders:

Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Midfielders:

Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

Forwards:

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda)