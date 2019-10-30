Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the backroom staff for the new Uganda Cranes head coach, Jonathan McKinstry.

Two former Uganda Cranes internationals Abdallah Mubiru and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi will directly deputize the Northern Irishman as the first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Other internationals Fred Kajoba Kisitu has been maintained as the goalkeeping coach, Geofrey Massa (team coordinator) and Ayub Balyejusa as the equipment manager.

The fitness coach is Alexander McCarthy, also from Northern Ireland, like the head coach, McKinstry.

Ag. FUFA President Justus Mugisha announced the confirmation on Wednesday, 30th October 2019 during a press conference held at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

All the positions for the technical staff on the national team became vacant when the federation announced so after the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Applications were then called to fill up these positions right from that of the head coach.

In between that time, Mubiru and Mbabazi were then called upon to fill the void as the team took part in the Championship of African Nations (Chan) 2020 qualifiers against Somalia and Burundi, but on interim basis.

The pair (Mubiru and Mbabazi) enabled the team qualify for Chan 2020 main finals that will be held in Cameroon.

Surely, for continuity and as a reward, the pair has been given six months on interim basis (November 2019 to April 2020).

Meanwhile, McKinstry named 25 players for the two upcoming AFCON 2020 qualifiers away to Burkina Faso and at home against Malawi.

This provisional team has only five locally based players in the KCCA trio of goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Allan Okello and Nicholas Kasozi.

The other two players are Vipers’ duo of defender Halid Lwaliwa and forward Fahad Bayo.

Uganda Cranes Technical Team:

Head coach: Jonathan McKinstry

1st Assistant Coach: Abdallah Mubiru

2nd Assistant Coach: Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeeping Coach: Fred Kajoba

Equipment manager: Ayub Balyejusa

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa