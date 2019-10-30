From about 2004, the domestic league in Uganda had literally collapsed due to match fixing and stadium violence that had greatly affected the number of fans who attended games. The traditional clubs such as SC Villa, Express FC and KCCA FC since then have failed to find fitting management thus putting the league in a limbo. Clubs that came from upcountry did not have proper structures and many failed to maintain their status in the top tier league

Onduparaka’s rise from competing in non-league football to rubbing shoulder with the country’s big boys after gaining promotion in 2016 captured the attention of many football fans across the country. The beauty about how they ascended to the top is that they won promotion from the fifth division to top flight on every first time of asking.

Founded in late October 2011 by a group of students who had just completed university, the club has for the last three years given a sense of belonging to the people of West Nile who for long did not have a team in the league. In addition, the ability to attract big numbers not only for home games but every ground they play make Onduparaka FC unique.

As the club marks its 100th game in the Uganda Premier League today against Tooro United FC, Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita takes a look at the peculiar statistics from the previous games played.

First league game

Coincidentally, Tooro United FC (formerly Soana FC) who they play today was the first league game for the Caterpillars. The game played on 19th August 2016 at Green Light stadium on the outskirts of Arua town in West Nile ended in a goalless draw.

How Onduparaka FC lined up in this game?

Nisar Kasim, Gasper Adriko, Dennis Andama, Ramadhan Simba, Rashid Toha, Ibrahim Faizul Anini, Emmanuel Oringa, Gadaffi Gadinho Anguzu, Muhammad Shaban, Gadaffi Wahab, Rashid Agau

First league goal

The first two games in the league for the Caterpillars produced no goal. After playing to a barren draw against Soana FC (now Tooro United FC), their next game ended in a 2-0 loss to Bright Stars FC in Mwererwe.

The first goal finally came on match day three against Express FC at Muteesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on 6th September 2016. Defender Rashid Toha headed home from Gadaffi Wahab’s free kick in the 60th minute to help the Caterpillars salvage a point after John Ssemazi had given Express FC the lead.

What Toha says about the goal and his time at Onduparaka FC?

It was a great moment for me, the team and the entire region and will forever cherish that moment. I had a great time with the team and enjoyed every moment there. It was dream come true for me. The team gave me everything and am grateful for that. No matter where life takes me, Onduparaka FC will always hold a special place in my heart

First win

The first win arrived on 9th September 2016 against KCCA FC. For anyone who was in Arua town that day, the excitement and build up to the game brought business to a standstill and indeed the game lived the billing.

A closely contested affair ended in a 2-1 win for Onduparaka FC with Muhammad Shaban netting a brace while Suileman Akinyemi pulled one back for KCCA FC.

Green Light stadium, a fortress

It is always hard for any team to go and pick maximum points at Green Light stadiums. And Onduparaka FC ended the first season unbeaten at home including defeating clubs like SC Villa, KCCA FC, Express FC and Vipers SC.

Since gaining promotion in 2016, the Caterpillars have only lost four games at Green Light stadium. These include:

Onduparaka FC 0-1 SC Villa – 10 th March 2019

March 2019 Onduparaka FC 0-2 KCCA FC – 19 th October 2018

October 2018 Onduparaka FC 0-1 Tooro United FC – 5 th April 2019

April 2019 Onduparaka FC 1-2 URA FC – 8th October 2019

Heaviest defeat

If there is anything Onduparaka FC fans do not want to be reminded about it has got to be the 7-0 loss to KCCA FC on 25th February 2017. Since gaining promotion, this is their biggest loss, a game that was a launch pad for Allan Okello who scored a hat trick.

Biggest win

Surprisingly, this came on the road as the Caterpillars obliterated Police FC on 27th April 2019 winning the game 5-0. Viane Ssekajugo netted a brace while Ezra Bida, Moses Ndawula and Hassan Muhammad added a goal each.

Goal scorers

A total of 24 players have scored have scored for Onduparaka FC in the Uganda Premier League. Caesar Okhuti leads with 16 goals, closely followed Viane Ssekajugo(14), Muhammad Shaban(14) and Rashid Toha(12).

Of the 98 goals the Caterpillars have, only one was an own goal. This was by goalkeeper Bugembe Ashadu for SC Villa as Onduparaka FC won 4-3 on 1st October 2016.

Below is a list of all the different scorers for Onduparaka FC in the league

Caesar Okhuti – 16

Viane Ssekajugo – 14

Muhammad Shaban -13

Rashid Toha -12

Gadaffi Gadinho- 8

Ezra Bida – 5

Kabon Living -4

Gadaffi Wahab -3

Police FC (Walkover)- 3

Dickens Okwir -2

Nicholas Ssebwato -2

Alfred Leku -2

Rashid Agau- 1

Dennis Okot -1

Abel Eturude – 1

Faizal Ibrahim Anini- 1

Aggrey Kirya-1

Akram Kakembo-1

Rashid Muhammad- 1

Rajab Kakooza-1

Jamal Malish -1

Yafessi Mubiru-1

Hassan Muhammad-1

Moses Ndawula-1

Gibson Adinho-1

Ashadu Bugembe (own goal)- 1

Full stats