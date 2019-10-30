After guiding Uganda Cranes to the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi bounce back as assistants to Jonathan McKinstry.

The duo was confirmed on Wednesday during a press conference in which McKinstry named the squad for the Afcon 2021 qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi next week.

Acting Fufa president Justus Mugisha revealed the development shortly after the squad was announced.

“According to the time frame and the activities, we have decided to come up with the options for the Cranes backroom staff but they will be working on an interim basis for now,” said Mugisha.

We have confirmed Mr Abdallah Mubiru and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as the first and second assistants to McKinstry but on an interim basis. Justus Mugisha

Kawowo Sports understands that the interim will be for a period of six months and Mugisha explained why.

“The essence behind the appointment of the duo on the interim is to make sure the coach can evaluate them and before we make the final choice.

Meanwhile, Fred Kajoba returns to the team as the goalkeeping coach, ex-international Ayub Balyejusa is the equipment manager, Alexander McCarthy is the Fitness coach while former Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa is the team coordinator.

