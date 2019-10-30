The first of the three regional qualifiers for the 2019 Guinness Night Football Series was played over the weekend at the Forest Mall Parking, Lugogo in Kampala.

The eight best teams qualified for the grand finale slated for December 2019 in Kampala.

Star studded C-Club, Naguru United, Sound Boyz, Team 13, Socceroos, Mpala AFC, Jabulani, Sona and Winners FC made the grade from Kampala.

These eight outfits will play in the grand finale but will not take part in the remaining two legs due to be held in Fort Portal and Mbale.

The five-aside football engagement is a cocktail of sport and a little bit of entertainment, including foosball games and other kinds of sports disciplines.

The Fort Portal leg which is slated for early next month (November 9) will see four best teams qualify for the grand finale.

The same case applies to the Mbale event hence making it 16 teams for the grand finale slated for December 7 2019.

The Guinness Night Football Series is a knock out tournament.

If you play at one event, you will not be allowed to play at any other event, save at the grand finale but only if successful at one point.

The series is characterized by ‘funny’ rules notably an instance where by a team which fields a female player will be a goal up even before kickoff should their rivals fail to field one.

The Kenya version of this event was held at the Simba Union Club in Kisumu, also over the weekend.