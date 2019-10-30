CECAFA Women Challenge Cup:

13 th – 23 rd November 2019

– 23 November 2019 Dar es salaam, Tanzania

Uganda Crested Cranes head coach Faridha Bulega named the provisional squad of 35 players to start preparations for the 2019 CECAFA Women Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Goalkeeper Ruth Aturo will captain the team and the vice captain will be named in the due course.

In total, there are 35 players summoned and non residential training will commence on Thursday, 31st November 2019 at Luzira for five days before the team enters residential training at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

By 11 or 12th November 2019, the final team will be named that will travel to Dar es Salaam.

Bulega will be assisted by Edward Kaziba and Ayub Khalifa as the first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Crested Cranes Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Irene Atumango (Lady Doves), Vannesa Karungi (She Corporate)

Defenders:

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate), Mercy Nabulobi (UCU Lady Cardinals), Margret Birabirwa (Muteesa 1 Royal), Marion Amangat (Olila High School), Brendah Nandagire (Uganda Martyrs), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School), Grace Aluka (Maroons Women Football Club), Aisha Namukisa (Kawempe Queens)

Midfielders:

Asia Nakibuka (Kawempe Muslim), Sarah Nakuya (Nkumba University), Norah Alupo (Saviors), Zaina Nandede (She Kataka), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Esther Beatrice Adokole (She Kataka), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Harriet Nakuba (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabumba (She Corporate), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Forwards:

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Rashidah Nankya (Uganda Martyrs), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Zainah Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim), Mable Kusasira (Kampala Queens)