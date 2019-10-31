AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group C):

Thursday, 14th November 2019: Ghana Vs South Africa – Cape Coast Stadium

Monday, 18th November 2019: São Tomé and Príncipe Vs Ghana

Ghana Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah named a 23-man squad for two 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches to be played in November 2019.

Appiah handed call ups to a number of players including former Hearts of Oak forward Torric Jibril, Spain based duo Iddrisu Baba and Mohammed Salisu, as well as German based Christopher Antwi Adjei.

Skipper Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Andy Yiadom, who were all in the Black Stars squad that featured in the last AFCON tournament in Egypt, have all been named in the squad with Harrison Afful also making a return to the squad.

Ghana will host South Africa at home on Thursday 14th November, 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium, before travelling to São Tomé and Príncipe to face them on Monday 18th November.

The Black Stars are expected to begin training in Cape Coast from Monday 11 November 2019 with the team expected to hold one training session a day.

Ghana was pooled in Group C of the qualifiers alongside South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Sudan for the tournament which will be staged in Cameroon in 2021.

Ghana Black Stars Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania), Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany), Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), T Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy),

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)