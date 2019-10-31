AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group C):

Thursday, 14th November 2019: Ghana Vs South Africa – Cape Coast Stadium

Monday, 18th November 2019: South Africa Vs Sudan – Johannesburg

South Africa’s head coach Molefi Ntseki named the squad for the two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers to be played in the coming weeks.

The Bafana Bafana will face Ghana Black Stars away, then return home to host Sudan in a space of five days, with the first match taking place on 14 November 2019.

Ntseki has stuck to most of the players who featured in the squad that beat Mali in an international friendly early in October.

A few players have returned from injury, with Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize returning after pulling out injured in the lead-up to the last fixture, as well as the likes of Percy Tau, and Bongani Zungu, who also missed out of the match.

There was also a call-up for Supersport United winger Aubrey Modiba, back from a spell on the sidelines, while striker Lebo Mothiba returns, despite being goalless early on in the season for French club RC Strasbourg.

Mothiba is one of three out-and-out strikers in the squad, alongside the inform Kermit Erasmus and Bradley Grobler, who have been in among the goals for Cape Town City and Supersport United respectively.

Ntseki has retained Highlands Park midfielder Mothobi Mvala, who was brought on in place of Zungu, while Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss also gets another call-up after replacing teammate, Brandon Peterson earlier in the month.

South Africa have been drawn in Group C for the qualifiers ahead of the tournament, which is to be held in Cameroon.

Minnows, Sao Tome e Principe are the other team in the group, along with Ghana and Sudan.

They play the two fixtures in November before the qualifiers resume in August 2020.

South Africa Bafana Bafana Squad:

Goalkeeper: Darren Keet (Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Super Super United), Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders: Erick Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), S’fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City), Dean Furman, Aubrey Modiba (Super Super United), Lebo Phiri (Guigamp), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau, (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira)

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus ( Cape Town City)

Head Coach: Molefi Ntseki