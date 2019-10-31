CAF Confederation Cup Playoff | Return Leg

Sunday, November 3 | 5 July 1962 Stadium

| Paradou vs. KCCA FC | Agg: 0-0

KCCA Football Club manager Mike Mutebi is confident as his side heads to Algeria for the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup Playoff against Paradou Athletic Club.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg last Sunday, KCCA needs a scoring draw or an outright win to reach the group stage of the competition.

Mutebi believes his charges will advance to the group stage

“We are going to Algeria to try (to) win the game and get the results we want,” Mutebi told the press ahead of departure. “It’s a tricky (game) for us given the goalless draw in Kampala (but) we are going to play our way with the intention of picking the results in Algiers.”

“We are going to attack and score goals and there is nothing questionable about that. We respect our opposition but we are going to score.

“Our way is attacking and when we score it will pile more pressure on them. They are not going to sit back because they will want to score as well and that will open up for us to play.”

Team News

Midfielder Allan Okello and defender Mustafa Kizza head to Algeria with slight knocks but the gaffer is hopeful the duo will be fit to play on Sunday.

Travelling Squad: Jamil Malyamungu (GK), Charles Lukwago (GK), Philbert Obenchan, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo, Samuel Kato, Musa Ramathan, Mustafa Kizza, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Nicholas Kasozi, Gift Ali, Allan Okello, Jackson Nunda, Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku, Simon Peter Sserunkuma, Eric Ssenjobe