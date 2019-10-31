Express FC and Bright Stars will have to look for options elsewhere to host their league matches after The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has put an indefinite ban on Wankulukuku.

In a letter to both clubs and copied to the league CEO, the FA suspended the stadium with effect from October 30.

“This serves to inform you that the state in which Wankulukuku is doesn’t meet the required minimum stadium standards to host the StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches….,” read part of the statement signed by Edgar Watson.

“In line with the above, Wankulukuku stadium has been banned from hosting league matches with from 30th October 2019.

Wankulukuku hosted the game between Express and Busoga United on Tuesday in state that was so poor and this prompted Fufa to take action.

The immediate affected game will be the one between Bright Stars and Onduparaka on Saturday and then Tuesday next week when Express host Maroons.

The decision by Fufa to ban Wankulukuku comes a few days after the management of Namboole also suspended hosting of all games until two weeks elapse.