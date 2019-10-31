Star Times FUFA Big League 2018/2020 (Match day 5 games):

Thursday 31/10/2019

Bukedea Town Council Vs Katwe United – CRO Sanisiro Ground, Mbale

Doves All Stars FC Vs Kiboga Young – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Light SS Vs Kataka – Amuria High Ground

Dove Vs Ndejje University – Katusabe Dove Ground, Masindi

Kansai Plascon Vs Kitara FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira

Nyamityobora Vs New Villa – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

The FUFA Big League returns on Thursday, 31st October 2019 with six games on match day five.

Elgon group table leaders Doves All Stars from the footballing hub of West Nile will play host to Kiboga Young of Richard Makumbi at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Doves All Stars is fresh from that 4-1 away win over newly promoted Katwe United at Lugogo in Kampala on Monday.

Samary Ajobe, Cris Brian, Rashid Kawawa and Edema Sabir scored the goals for Doves All Stars away from home.

Against Kiboga Young, a club that was was bought by Mbale based businessmen, Doves All Stars will face a stern test of character against a side that is managed by experienced manager in Makumbi.

Kiboga Young also won their last game in convincing fashion, 3-0 at home against another West Nile based club in Paidha Black Angels.

Therefore, the contest between Doves All Stars and Kiboga Young will be one duel of on-form entities.

Other games on Thursday:

Wounded Katwe United, under new coach Allan Kabonge travels to Bukedea to face Bukedea Town Council.

Light SS will entertain Kataka in Amuria in another Elgon Group game.

Rwenzori group:

Masindi based Dove will play host to Ndejje University at the Katushabe play ground, Kansai Plascon takes on Rwenzori group leaders Kitara at the Prisons play ground in Luzira.

Meanwhile, a wounded Nyamityobora who fell 4-3 at home last Sunday will face Andrew Nsamba’s New Villa at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Two games will be played on Friday (1st November 2019).

Water will host UPDF at the Prisons ground in Luzira before two newcomers Saviour from Lira (Northern Uganda) will battle Eastern Uganda’s MYDA at the Katushabe play ground in Masindi.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier division from where three clubs are promoted to the top Uganda Premier League at the end of the season.

Friday 1st November 2019:

Water Vs UPDF – Prisons Ground, Luzira

Saviour Vs MYDA – Katusabe Dove Ground, Masindi