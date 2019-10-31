Friday November 01, 2019

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4pm

SC Villa unbeaten eight match unbeaten run comes under scrutiny when they host sleeping giants URA at Prisons Ground, Luzira.

The 16-time league winners are unbeaten since day one when they lost to debutants Kyetume FC at Namboole.

Since then, Edward Kaziba’s men have won four and drawn as many and sit 4th on the table with 16 points while their day’s opponents, URA are 10th with as many points from 8 games.

“It’s an important game like the rest,” said Kaziba. “We are playing against a very good team but we are ready for the duel,” he added.

His counterpart Sam Ssimbwa is also optimistic of victory despite picking just one win in the previous games.

Bashir Mutanda, Ambrose Kirya and Emmanuel Kalyowa will be vital for the Jogoos if they are to maintain their decent campaign so far.

For URA, hope will be vested in Cromwell Rothwomio, Anwar Ntege and skipper Shafik Kagimu.

It will mark the first time former immediate SC Villa captain Ashraf Mandela faces his former bosses.

Key Stats

The previous 12 meetings have produced three wins for either and six stalemates.

URA have won just one of the past six visits to SC Villa and that came in the 2013/14 season – Villa have won three.