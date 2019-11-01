FUFA Big League 2019/20 (Matchday 5 Results)

Elgon Group:

Bukedea Town Council 2-1 Katwe United

Katwe United Doves All Stars FC 1-2 Kiboga Young

Kiboga Young Light SS 0-0 Kataka

Rwenzori Group:

Dove 0-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kansai Plascon 1-1 Kitara

Kitara Nyamityobora 1-0 New Villa

It was a rude welcome for newly appointed Katwe United Football Club head coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala as the “Tulibanyivu” side fell 2-1 away to Bukedea Town Council on Thursday.

This was the first game to be handled by Kabonge since replacing Hassan Mubiru on Tuesday.

The loss is the second for Katwe United in four games, with one draw and win apiece.

Elsewhere, Kiboga Young registered a hard-fought 2-1 victory on the road away to Doves All Stars at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Brian Olega and Luka Okori found the goals for Kiboga Young, a side managed by Richard Makumbi.

Light SS and Kataka played to a goalless stalemate at the Amuria Playground.

In the Rwenzori group, Dove from Masindi fell 1-0 at their Katushabe fortress to Ndejje University.

Sula Tumusiime found the only goal of the game for Ndejje University.

Kansai Plascon and Kitara played to a one-all draw at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira.

Alex Isabirye’s Nyamityobora overcame New Villa 1-0 at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara. Michael Ndeera scored the lone strike for Nyamityobora.

Friday Matches:

Two games will be played on Friday (1st November 2019).

Water will host UPDF at the Prisons ground in Luzira in an early kick-off.

Two newcomers Saviour from Lira (Northern Uganda) will battle Eastern Uganda’s MYDA at the Katushabe Playground in Masindi.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier football division in Uganda from which three clubs are promoted to the top Uganda Premier League by close of business for the footballing season in May 2020.

Friday, 1st November 2019: