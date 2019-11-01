Buganda Regional League:

Goal scoring business is one of the most cherished task in competitive football.

Goals in whichever fashion always galvanize and spice up a football game however dull it may be deemed.

Gangly striker Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti, featuring for a third tier club, Lugazi Municipal took the goal scoring affairs into his personal hands, netting five times in their seasonal opener against newly promoted Butema Soccer Masters.

Lugazi Municipal embarrassed their opposition, 6-0 in a one sided Ssezibwa group duel played at the Mehta Stadium on Wednesday, 30th October 2019.

Two of Ogwetti’s five goals on the red letter evening came in the first half, with the three winding up the business in the subsequent half.

Deo Ssentongo scored the other goal for the home club coached by Dan Ssegawa.

Former FIFA Female referee Aisha Nabikko Ssemambo handed this match that witnessed her retire officially after 21 years on the whistle.

Lugazi Municipal tactician Segawa hailed the character of his players for the opening day victory which gives them the impetus and courage to perform well with the FUFA Big League target as the sole objective to attain by close of business for the season in May 2020.

The 6-0 victory on match day one was convincing and a solid foundation as we look forward the other matches. The objective remains one – to qualify for the FUFA Big League next season. Dan “Danicho Ten” Ssegawa, Head Coach Lugazi Municipal FC

Meanwhile, in the other match day games played under the Ssezibwa group, Luweero United were 4-2 victors over Seeta United.

Kampala University won at home 1-0 over Simba, the same score that Buikwe Red Stars managed to edge Uganda Martyrs S.S.

Busula fell 1-0 at home to Free Stars and Kiwanga United also lost 1-0 to visiting Kira United.

In the Katonga group, Kajjansi United smiled with convincing 4-1 home win over Masaka City at their Kajjansi Uganda Clays fortress.

Busiro United lost 3-1 at home to visiting Kiyinda Boys as former Uganda Premier League club Entebbe managed to win 2-1 on the road away to Kampala University Masaka.

Two games were not played for different reasons.

The Buwambo United – Lukaya Town Council as well as the Kakiri Town Council and Standard High School, Zana matches were not honoured.

The league continues on Friday, 1st November 2019 as match day one winds down with the Synergy against Manyangwa game at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

On Sunday, 3rd November 2019, Lugazi United will visit Seeta United as Kajjansi United shall be away to Synergy at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka.

Full Match Day 1 Results:

Ssezibwa Group:

Katonga Group:

Not Played: