Kabale based Kigezi Football Club has received a massive boost of equipment prior to kick off of the Western regional league.

The assortment has two sets of jerseys (home and away), water bottles and kit bags, received from the fast rising Water & Pumps International Limited.

This equipment was officially handed over to the team officials and a couple of player leaders at the company’s head offices located at 7th Street, Industrial Area in Kampala.

Engineer Josephat Musinguzi, the managing director of Water & Pumps International fronted the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause as the key factor at play for the timely assistance.

Musinguzi who was flanked by Kevin Manzi Munanura (Business Development Manager) also hinted about supporting personalities with potential as the other factor at play.

In line with our Corporate Social Responsibility cause, we decided to come out and help with the equipment to Kigezi Football Club. Water & Pumps International has now been operational for 8 years and continue to support similar cases. Also, we identified the club as one with potential to grow and develop. Football is a powerful sport with the ability to bring together masses together. Eng. Josephat Musinguzi, M.D, Water & Pumps International

Kigezi FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Byamukama was full of praise for the company, appreciating the support that comes at an optimum timing.

As management of Kigezi Football Club, we are humbled by Water & Pumps International for this offer. We shall remain indebted to such an offer that will push us an extra mile as we look forward the kickoff of the 2019-2020 season. Peter Byamukama, CEO Kigezi Football Club

Byamukama’s voice was re-echoed in the affirmative and aloud by the team captain Davis Arinda.

Nothing motivates a football player than having all the necessary equipment in place. This is a great boost and it will surely encourage and motivate us before the start of the league. We are indeed humbled and promise to work hard as we look forward being promoted to the fufa big league Davis Arinda, Captain Kigezi Football Club

The donated jerseys have the branding of the Water & Pumps International for visibility as the kits sponsors.

Kigezi Football Club was founded five years ago, currently playing in the Western regional league, a third division tier division.

They are based in Kabale Municipality and they host their home games at the Kabale Municipal Stadium, also co-shared by the FUFA Big League side Kigezi Home Boyz.

With the licensing norms finalized, the Western regional league will kick off on 9th November 2019.