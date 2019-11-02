Uganda Premier League (Match Day 11):

Bright Stars 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Wakiso Giants 0-3 Express

Express Maroons 2-1 Police

Police Busoga United 0-1 Vipers

Bright Stars Football overcame West Nile based Onduparaka 1-0 to attain their first victory of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season.

Muhammad Kyeyune was on target for the victorious side at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Second-half substitute Kyeyune netted the winner with 20 minutes to play and earn the much treasured maximum points, the first win in 11 matches.

Kyeyune had replaced Samuel Ssekitto in the 69th minute before scoring with virtually his first touch on the ball.

Either side had a player cautioned. Hamis Gabite and substitute Abdul Lukwata were booked for Bright Stars and Onduparaka respectively.

Gabite was named the man of the match.

Bright Stars get to 9 points although they remain third from bottom, the same number of points as Mbarara City (who have played nine games).

Although Onduparaka suffered their fourth loss of the campaign in 11 matches, they remain in third position with 19 points.

Team Line Ups:

Bright Stars XI:

Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Ronald Nkonge, Derrick Ngoobi, Enock Walusimbi, Hamis Gabite, Sula Ssebunza, Henry Kiwanuka, Joseph Kiwanuka, Alfred Onek, Samuel Ssekitto

Subs: Nicholas Ssebwato (G.K), A. Kyambadde, Juma Ssebaduka, Augustine Kacancu, Jamil Kalisa, James Angu, Muhammed Kyeyune

Head coach: Muhammed Kisekka

Assistant Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Onduparaka XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Geriga Atendele, Rashid Okocha, Ramadhan Dudu, Muhammad Rashid, Faizul Ibrahim, Paul Dumba, Wahab Gadafi (Captain), Gibson Adinho, Ceaser Samson Okhuti, Julius Maliangumu

Subs: Julius Sekyewa (GK), Richard Ayiko, Jamal Malish, Vitalis Tabu, Abdul Lukwata, Joel Jangeyambe, Denis Andama

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant Coach: Simeon Massa