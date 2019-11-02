Rwenzori group FUFA Big League outfit Dove Football Club has terminated the employment contract of their head coach Paddy “Tan” Kakande.

“We have terminated the employment contract of head coach Paddy Kakande. We wish him the best in future endeavors” club statement confirmed.

The development followed a string of unconvincing results by the Masindi based entity including the latest 1-0 home loss against Ndejje University on 31st October 2019.

From the five games handled at Dove, Kakande only managed two draws and three losses, as they are embedded second from bottom.

Kakande had been appointed on 16th August 2019 replacing Mark Twinamatisko who has since crossed to Kitara F.C.

Although Dove signed a couple of new players as John Omogor, Emmanuel Lokuna, Francis Monday, Moses Okello, Deo Bedijo and Kenneth Ssenyange, the head coach had always cried foul for lack of experienced players.

Kakande becomes the third coach in the FUFA Big League to lose his job after Kigezi Home Boyz’s Steven Prichard and Hassan “Figo” Mubiru, formerly at Katwe United.

For starters, Kakande has previously handled Buganda regional side Buwambo United and also worked as one of the backroom coaches at Uganda Premier League outfit Bright Stars Football Club.

Dove takes on Water FC in their next FUFA Big League duel away at the Luzira Prisons Grounds on Sunday 3rd November 2019.

The interim coach in charge of the club will be confirmed by management.