Uganda Premier League | Matchday 11

Wakiso Giants 0-3 Express

Express Football Club recorded one of their resounding victories of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season, smiling to a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Saturday.

Dissan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda, and Frank Ssenyondo were all on target for the dominant side coached by club legend George Ssimwogerere.

Galiwango poked home the opener past goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi in the 13th minute.

Kalanda added the second 13 minutes later with the assist coming from Ssenyondo as the half time whistle read 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

Ssenyondo then wrapped up the scoring business with 23 minutes left on the clock.

Ssenyondo was also named pilsner man of the match for the outstanding display, a reward the comes with Shs100,000 and a plaque.

UPL Frank Ssenyondo shows off his plaque after the game

This is Wakiso Giants’ heaviest defeat since being promoted from the FUFA Big League last season, and their 6th out of 11 games played.

The victory lifted Express to 8th with 13 points as Wakiso Giants slipped to 11th, remaining on 13 points as well.

Frustrated Wakiso Giants fans displayed placards demanding for the immediate sacking of their head coach Kefa Kisala.

Team Line Ups:

Wakiso Giants XI: Yasin Mugabi (G.K), Ramathan Kateregga, Simon Namwanja, Swaib Mudde, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Hakeem Ssenkumba, Lawrence Bukenya, Muwadda Mawejje, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Viane Ssekajugo

Subs: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Fahad Kawooya, Alex Komakech, Ivan Kiweewa, Muwonge, Duncan Sseninde, Kirizestom Ntambi

Head coach: Kefa Kisala

Express XI: Tony Kyamera (G.K), Muhammad Yiga, Martin Kizza, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Daniel Shabena, Dennis Sserukwaya, Lawrence Kigoonya, Dissan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda, Frank Ssenyondo

Subs: Josphua Adea (G.K), Ivan Ocholit, Isaac Doka Mweru, Idris Kabonge, Joseph Zziwa, Shafiq Avemah, Joshua Musoke

Head coach: George Simwogerere