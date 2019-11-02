Uganda Premier League (Match Day 11)

Saturday, 2nd November 2019: Wakiso Giants Vs Express

At Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League club, Wakiso Giants plays their 11th engagement in the top flight at home against Express.

The contest will be held at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso town, after having hosted their immediate past game on a neutral venue.

As Wakiso Giants return home, the main man in the spotlight will be none than their head coach Kefa Kisala.

Kisala had last handled Express before he got yet another job at Wakiso Giants.

At the moment, the newcomers are 7th with 13 points from 10 matches and George Ssimwogerere’s Express lies four positions down on 11th with 10 points from 10 matches.

Both clubs fell in their respective last games. Express lost 2-1 to visiting Busoga United at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku and Wakiso Giants lost by the same margin to Police at Lugogo.

Key pillars:

Skipper Fahad Kawooya returns after a two match ban, winger Viane Ssekajugo, Tom Masiko and goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi are some of the important players that will be lined up by Wakiso Giants.

Goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, Frank “Machette” Kalanda, Daniel Shabena, skipper Disan Galiwango, Hamdan Nsubuga, Dennis Sserukwaya and Frank Ssenyondo, among others will be at the fore front for team Express to engineer a decent result away from home.

Other games:

Three other games will be played at different venues.

Maroons host Police at the Luzira Prisons Stadium.

Bright Stars takes on Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru and table leaders Vipers make the trip away to Busoga United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.