Uganda Premier League | Matchday 11

Saturday, 2nd November 2019

Busoga United Vs Vipers – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Top-flight football returns to Eastern Uganda, Jinja in particular on Saturday when Busoga United takes on the current Uganda Premier League table leaders, Vipers at the Mighty Arena, inside Jinja SS.

Coming to this particular game, eight points separate the two clubs in the box.

Vipers lead the 16 team standings with 24 points from 10 matches and Busoga United has fetched 16 points from the same number of matches.

The battle on Saturday, therefore, is envisaged as one to seek maximum points as the first round of this current season nears its climax.

A week ago, Vipers overcame BUL 2-1 at St Mary’s Kitende, fought for a point during the goalless stalemate in Arua with Onduparaka and recently edged Kyetume 2-1 at Mandela National Stadium.

Such is the form that they take to Jinja to face a side that recently gritted their teeth to win 2-1 against Express at the Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

Top players:

Current league top scorer Fahad Bayo remains the main weapon of mass destruction for team Vipers.

With 7 goals to his name, Bayo is a big threat with his work rate, finishing abilities and physical presence.

Together with the dreadlocked Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma and their understudy Brian Kalumba, Edward Golola’s side has threatening attack force.

Diligent midfielders Bobosi Byaruhanga and Siraje Ssentamu are expected to maintain their slots on the team that has the creative brains of Abraham Ndugwa, Allan Kayiwa, Abdul Karim Watambala, and Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula.

At the backline, Fabien Mutombora is expected to maintain his starting slot in between the goalposts with Bashir Asiku, Azizi Kayondo and skipper Halid Lwaliwa all expected to have a run in.

The home side under head coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko will look towards the magical feet of striker Joel Madondo, midfielders Boban Zirintusa Bogere, David Bagoole, Anthony Mayanja, defenders Dougals Muganga, and Isma Kawawulo among others, for the much-needed inspiration before their home fans.

Other games:

Bright Stars will face Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on the same day.

Wakiso Giants entertain Express at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

