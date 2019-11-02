Uganda Premier League | Matchday 11 – Friday Results

SC Villa 1-1 URA

URA BUL 2-0 Kyetume

Sports Club Villa earned a point following a hard-fought one-all draw with URA in a Uganda Premier League duel played at Prisons Stadium, Luzira on Friday.

The game was only shifted to Luzira because of the appalling state of Namboole, the home venue for the two clubs in question.

Ambrose Kirya’s well-taken penalty spot cancelled out a 21st-minute opener from Brian Majwega, another penalty kick.

URA had taken the early lead when Yayo Lutimba felled down Joachim Ojera in the forbidden area and the day’s referee, William Oloya did not hesitate to point to the spot.

The Jogoos fought gallantly and earned a late penalty when Hudu Mulikyi pushed striker Faizo Muwawo in the area in the 91st minute of added time.

SC Villa maintains their 4th place on 17 points, whereas URA continues to disappoint in 10th place on 11 points.

The state of the Luzira Prisons Stadium was left worrying with mud occupying most parts of the playing ground.

The same ground had earlier hosted Water versus UPDF in the second division FUFA Big League.

Meanwhile, the other UPL game played on Friday witnessed BUL overcome visiting Kyetume 2-0 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Kyetume even missed a second-half penalty that would have consoled them as they suffered a second successive loss having fallen 2-1 at Namboole on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the league returns with a couple of games on Saturday, 2nd November 2019.

Table leaders Vipers visit Busoga United at the Mighty Arena, Wakiso Giants entertain Express at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso and Bright Stars play Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.