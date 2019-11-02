Uganda Premier League (Match Day 11 – Saturday Results)

Busoga United 0-1 Vipers

Vipers Wakiso Giants 0-3 Express

Express Maroons 2-1 Police

Police Bright Stars 1-0 Onduparaka

Vipers Sports Club regained their four points lead at the summit of the Uganda Premier League table standings with a late – late victory 1-0 on the road against Busoga United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Saturday.

Holding midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga scored the priceless goal at the death of the game for the maximum points.

Byaruhanga, a second half substitute who had replaced Abdul Karim Watambala netted the winning goal inside the goal area after being assisted Fahad Bayo’s assist

Three players were cautioned in this particular game; Vipers’ duo of Siraje Ssentamu and Dennis Mwemezi as well as Busoga United’s Paul Ssekulima.

Vipers’ left back Aziz Kayondo, for the second successive time was awarded the pilsner man of the match, a reward that comes with Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

The Venoms now extend their lead to 27 points, four off second placed BUL who had beaten Kyetume 2-0 earlier on Friday, 1st November 2019.

Busoga United suffered their 5th loss of the campaign, remaining on 16 points.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga XI: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Joseph Ssemwogerere, Julius Jr. Debbo, Abubaker Otwao, Shafiq Kakeeto, Gorge Kasonko (Captain), Douglas Muganga, David Bagoole, Joel Madondo, Boban Zirintusa Bogere, Paul Ssekulima

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Dan “Papa” Ssewava, Jeromey Kirya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Isma Mugulusi, Hakim Magombe, Anthony Mayanja

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Bashir Asiku, Siraje Ssentamu, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Brian Kalumba, Fahad Bayo, Abdul Karim Watambala, Dan Sserunkuma

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Ibrahim Tembo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Farouk Musisi, Allan Kayiwa, Denis Mwemezi