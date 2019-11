Wakiso Giants Football Club has sacked head coach Kefa Kisala.

Kisala’s sacking comes after a string of unconvincing results in their first season in the Uganda Premier League.

The Purple Sharks 3-0 defeat to struggling Express on Saturday afternoon compounded the club’s woes and it was the head coach that has been shown the exit.

The former URA, BUL, Express becomes the first casualty of the season with just eleven games in.

Wakiso Giants have lost six games, drawn one and won four.