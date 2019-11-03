FUFA Women Super League

Saturday, 2 nd November 2019

November 2019 UCU Lady Cardinals 1-0 She Corporate

Kampala Queens 2-1 Olila High School

UCU Lady Cardinals began their title defence on an impressive note after registering victory in their first game of the 2019-20 season.

In one of the two games played as the new FUFA Women Super League got underway on Saturday, the reigning champions fought hard to defeat She Corporate in the game played in Mukono.

Kenyan striker and captain, Moreen Kinavudori scored the lone goal of the game heading home midway the second half from Hasifa Nassuna’s corner kick delivery.

She Corporate missed captain and first choice goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi who was relegated to the bench after failing to pass a late fitness test and thus Fatuma Matovu took her place.

In the other game played on Saturday, Kampala Queens under the tutelage of Crested Cranes coach Farida Bulega needed to come from a goal down to edge Olila High School in Kabojja.

Sharon Achen gave the visitors the lead but a brace of penalties from new signing Fauzia Najjemba ensured Kampala Queens picked maximum points.

Action resumes on Sunday with two games to complete match day one. Kawempe Muslim host Uganda Martyrs High at the Valley ground while Muteesa I Royal University face Lady Doves.

It should be noted that the new league has only eight teams playing one block league unlike the previous seasons where the league had 16 teams divided into two groups of eight.