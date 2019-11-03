FUFA Women Super League

Sunday, 3rd November 2019

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 Uganda Martyrs High School

Muteesa I Royal University 0-3 Lady Doves

Striker Juliet Nalukenge was in fine form on Sunday as record champions Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC defeated Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga in their first game of the 2019-20 season.

The lethal forward who captained Uganda to winning the COSAFA U17 Championship scored a goal in either half to guide the Warriors to victory in the game played at the Valley ground.

She opened the scores in the 23rd minute tapping home from Shamira Nalugya’s cross before sealing the victory in the second stanza firing home from a rebound after Margaret Kunihira had missed initially.

Kawempe Muslim coach Ayub Khalifa handed three players their debuts including Nalugya and Kunihira who joined the Warriors from Isra Soccer Academy and Asubo Gafford Ladies respectively.

The other debutant was Shakira Nyinagahirwa, who was promoted from the team’s junior side.

On the other hand, Uganda Martyrs under coach Rogers Nkugwa had new arrivals Latifa Nakasi and Catherine Nagadya starting up front.

Kawempe were largely the better side and deservingly took the lead when Nalukenge dashed between two defenders to tap home Nalugya’s low drive.

With Kunihira operating on the left wing, she always looked a threat and got goal scoring chances but Uganda Martyrs goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga was excellent on the day despite her team losing.

New defence set up

Following the death of defender Rehema Adubango(RIP) towards the end of last season, Kawempe Muslim were left with a task of trying to fill the void she left. However, the technical team did not look far but opted to shift midfielder Stella Musubika to central defence to partner captain Mariam Nakabugo.

Since the change, the lanky player has adapted to the new role with relative ease and the fact that she played the same role as Uganda won the COSAFA U17 Championship, Musubika has turned out to be comfortable.

Her lack of pace is compensated by good game reading. Against Uganda Martyrs, she often gave cover to Nakabugo whenever she went into attack and gotten beaten to the ball.

The return of Grace Aluka whose move to She Maroons collapsed is itself a boast given her ability to surge forward but as well do her primary role of defending.

Against Uganda Martyrs, utility player Asia Nakibuuka played in the right back position ahead of Florence Naziz Nalumansi who was not fully fit to play and started on bench.

Nkugwa has a job on his hands

With the change in format of the new FUFA Women Super League, the competition for positions definitely will be stiff and a poor start would make it hard for any team to fulfil their ambitions.

The departure of Shadia Nankya who joined UCU Lady Cardinals took a lot out of the team. Besides her presence in defence and leadership skills, she had become a reliable source of goals given the fact that she scored 18 goals last season.

However, the Lubaga based outfit looks short of quality. Majority of the players on the team are young and will need about two seasons to develop into good players.

Nakasi, Nagadya Kevin Nakachwa and Halima Kanyago are promising but will need more time to fully establish themselves.

That will be the job coach Rogers Nkugwa will have this season, trying to develop a formidable squad amidst tight competition.

What the coaches said

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi (Kawmepe Muslim)

It is important that we won our first game. I’m impressed with the performance of the girls because they work hard to make secure we got all three points.

We could have won but there were some blemishes which we will sit as a technical team, make assessment of this game and try to rectify them.

Rogers Nkugwa (Uganda Martyrs HS)

Not the result we wanted but I’m proud of the commitment the players showed today. I will go and make correction of the mistakes that cost us.

We managed to match them for longer spells but I think they beat us because they were efficient when the chances came. For us, we failed to find the cutting edge in the final third.

Kawempe Muslim Starting XI

Juliet Adeke, Asia Nakibuuka, Grace Aluka, Mariam Nakabugo, Stella Musibika, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Anitah Namata, Shamillah Nalujja, Juliet Nalukenge, Sharon Nadunga, Margret Kunihira

Substitutes

Diana Natukunda, Brenda Nakayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Rehema Nabulya, Suzan Nalukoda, Aliakai Onabikoa, Florence Nazizi Nalumansi

Coach: Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi

Uganda Martyrs Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Bonitah Asiimwe, Winnie Nakanwagi, Harima Kanyago, Gloria Namugerwa, Prossy Nalwoga, Catherine Nagadya, Kevin Nakachwa, Latifah Nakasi, Esther Naluyimba, Spencer Nakachwa

Substitutes

Sharon Kaidu, Uditor Basemera, Brenda Munyana, Mary Kemigisha, Rashida Nankya, Patience Nabulobi, Sarah Bikirize

Coach: Rogers Nkugwa