FUFA Match Day 10 Results

Express FC 1-2 Busoga United FC

Onduparaka FC 3-0 Tooro United FC

SC Villa 1-1 URA FC

Police FC 2-1 Wakiso Giants FC

BUL FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Kyetume FC 1-2 Vipers SC

For the past days, the talking point has been the poor state of the playing surface across the different stadia. With the rainy season still going on, many pitches have been affected given the poor or lack of drainage systems.

Nevertheless, at least six of the eight games for match day ten were played from Tuesday to Friday with the exclusion of KCCA FC and Proline FC who are still playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Match Day ten saw Vipers SC edging Kyetume FC at Mandela National stadium, Onduparaka FC and Busoga United FC marked their 100th appearance in the league while Police FC came from a goal down to defeat Wakiso Giants FC.

Joel Muyita brings you the players he thinks were outstanding on match day ten

Goalkeeper: Yusuf Wasswa (Onduparaka FC)

Since joining Onduparaka FC from SC Villa at the start of this season, Wasswa has established himself as the first choice and indeed he has been a key figure for the Caterpillars.

A man of the match performance against Vipers SC was followed by another clean sheet against Tooro United FC.

Of the five games played on match day ten, only Onduparaka FC kept a clean sheet.

Right back: Geriga Atendele (Onduparaka FC)

A player that is adept at balancing both on offense and defence. He has established himself as one of the best right backs in the league this season.

Atendele was named the man of the match in the game against Tooro United FC. He won the penalty that Gadaffi Wahab converted.

Left back: Arafat Galiwango (Police FC)

Against Wakiso Giants FC, Galiwango had a good game. He performed his primary role as a defender often providing support to the centre back pairing and when need arose to move up front when the team was in attack, he did so.

Centre Back: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC)

He could have been at fault for Kyetume’s goal when he slept on job to give Robert Ssentongo space but besides that, Lwaliwa was a key pillar in Vipers SC 2-1.

Kyetume FC were largely the better team in the second half and piled pressure but Lwaliwa together with Bashir Asiku were able to contain the Slaughters.

He made a timely interception to deny Ssentongo who was through on goal and could have levelled matters had the ball reached him.

Centre Back: Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC)

SC Villa scored a stoppage time penalty with Hudu Mulikyi causing it but that does not entirely mean he had a poor game.

In the game played in Luzira, URA FC were on the receiving end but Mulikyi kept denying SC Villa on several occasions until he gave away that penalty.

Shafik Kakeeto and Sydney Ssemakula of Busoga United FC and Police FC respectively.

Holding Midfield: Samuel Kayongo(Police FC)

Not so many would give plaudits to Kayongo but he palys a crucial role in Police FC midfield alomgside Yusuf Ssozi.

Before, Pius Kaggwa stole the show with a late winner against Wakiso Giants FC, Kayonogo was a close contestant for the man of the match award.

Winger: James Otim (BUL FC)

Bright Stars FC defenders had quite a job in trying to tame James Otim who was industrious on the day.

He gave BUL FC the lead before Bright Stars FC eventually rallied back and he was named man of the match.

Attacking Midfeld Midfield: Boban Zirintusa

Since arriving at the Busoga United FC, Boban Zirintusa has proved to be a key player and often getting onto the score sheet. He already has four goals to his name this season.

Against Express FC, despite the pitch being soggy, he had a good performance and also appeared on the score sheet.

Forward: Joel Madondo (Busoga United FC)

A player that puts your backline on tenterhooks throughout the game. He is always chasing down defenders and does not fear to take on opponents.

He got the winner as Busoga United FC defeated Express FC 2-1 to claim the man of the match gong.

Forward: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

Arguably the best player this season. Already leads the scoring charts with seven goals and he finally scored his first goal on the road.

He also won the penalty that Dan Sserunkuma scored he was a culprit for missing about two clear cut chances.

Winger: Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

He was a thorn in the flesh for SC Villa defenders especially Yayo Lutimba and Derrick Ndahiro.

He takes the slot ahead of Ceasar Okhuti of Onduparaka FC who assisted Gibson Adinho for the third goal against Tooro United FC.

A close contest for the slot against Police’s Pius Kaggwa but I will settle for Ojera.

Coach: Abbdallah Mubiru (Police FC)

Honourable Mentions: Rogers Omedwa(Busoga United), Richard Wandyaka (BUL FC), Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC), Shafik Kakeeto(Busoga United FC), Pius Kaggwa(Police FC)