Cricket Cranes started their tour to Zimbabwe with a 27-run over Takashinga U23 side at Takashinga Sports Club on Monday.

Dinesh Nakrani knocked an unbeaten half-century to help Uganda set a moderate 223/5 that Bilal Hassan 3/24 and Charles Waiswa 3/25 helped to defend, limiting the hosts to 196 all out.

Captaining his first game in his second tenure, Brian Masaba won the toss and chose to bat with the opening stand of Roger Mukasa and Ham Kayondo combining for 48 before the former was run out for 22.

Arnold Otwani (34 off 48) held some ground with Kayondo but once the opener was run out, Otwani and Ronak Patel followed in quick succession.

However, Nakrani and Masaba (43 off 63) steadied the innings for the Cricket Cranes and by the time the skipper was caught in the 48th over, Uganda was at 198.

In the chase, Takashinga never really got going as they lost the first two wickets in quick succession.

The spin of vet Franco Nsubuga 1/29 and Henry Ssenyondo 0/30 couple with Riazat Ali Sha’s pace put Tanunurwa Makoni and adventurous Tawanda Zhimondi (28 off 35) on the ropes.

Shoun Handrisi (38 off 57) and Marshal Takodza (27 off 29) put up some resistance but once they were out, the hosts could not hold.