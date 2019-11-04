2019 – 2020 FUFA Juniors League (U-17)

Match-Day Two Results:

The 2019 – 2020 FUFA Juniors League (U-17) continued with match day two action across the different venues in the country.

A total of 14 goals were netted in the seven games played.

Reigning champions BUL and Bright Stars were the biggest winners with identical 3-1 victories over Proline and KCCA Junior Teams respectively.

BUL overcame Proline 3-1 with Jimmy Ndalambi scoring a brace and James Jarieko adding the other.

Thierry Alpha Ssali, son to legendary musician Bebe Cool scored the consolation for Proline.

Bright Stars also won 3-1 over KCCA away. Ronald Kaye, Ivan Irinimbabazi and Issa Bugembe were on target Bright Stars Junior Team.

Geofrey Oyaka had the consolation for KCCA Soccer Academy.

Isma Mugulusi scored the lone strike as Busoga United beat Kyetume 1-0

The contest between Tooro United Junior Team and Mbarara City Junior Team ended one goal apiece.

George Kato scored for Tooro United and Brian Olega replied for Mbarara City.

The same result was recorded for Sports Club Villa and Vipers Junior Team.

Paul Busolo had the goal for SC Villa Junior Team and Andrew Kawooya scored for Vipers Junior Team.

Jorum Sseruwaji scored the lone strike as Express Junior Team piped Uganda Revenue Authority Junior Team.

There was only one score-less stalemate when Wakiso Giants and Maroons Junior Teams locked horns.