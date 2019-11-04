Tuesday November 5, 2019

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru 4.30pm

URA have won just one game in the previous league outings but have a chance to redeem themselves when they visit Police FC at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

There is no better game than one against The Cops who they have beaten in the last seven meetings and lost just once.

The four time league winners were left disappointed after conceding a late equaliser in the draw with SC Villa and Sam Ssimbwa will demand amends.

Shafik Kagimu, Joachim Ojera, Said Kyeyune will be tasked to unlock the hosts backline that could see Sylvester Ssemakula and Henry Katongole play at centre back again.

Meanwhile, Police will hope Ben Ocen maintains his goal scoring form that has seen him score five goals so far in this season.

Pius Kagwa, Hood Kaweesa and Ruben Kimera must also be effective up front if they are to leave their new home with maximum points.

A defeat for the Cops will all but leave their survival chances this season in doubt.

URA are 12th on the log with 11 points in nine games while Police are 15th with five points in ten games.