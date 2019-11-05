Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12 – Tuesday Results):

Vipers 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Express 2-2 Maroons

Maroons Kyetume 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Police 0-1 URA

URA Onduparaka 0-0 BUL

Vipers Sports Club stretched their lead aloft the summit of the Uganda Premier League table standings to 6 points following a slim 1-0 home victory over Wakiso Giants at the St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.

On-form striker Fahad Bayo scored the priceless goal on the evening for his personal seasonal 8th strike.

The Venoms however would have registered an avalanche of strikes had they being clinical in front of goals.

Bayo, the day’s hero himself was a culprit of several clear cut scoring opportunities in either halves.

Teenager Abdul Karim Watambala, Brian Kalumba, roving right back Paul Willa and Allan Kayiwa too, had their share of missed chances for the home side.

The visitors were unlucky not to return home without any point after a late-late would be equalizer from left winger Viane Ssekajugo was disallowed for an off-side call.

Earlier, Vipers had an upper hand right from the word go when FIFA Referee William Oloya blew the opening whistle.

As early as the second minute, Watambala laid the ball from the left for Kayiwa but the former’s shot was blocked.

Bayo headed straight to goalie Yasin Mugabi moments later.

Vipers remained the team on mission when a well delivered chip from Aziz Kayondo, intended for Bayo was easily picked up by Mugabi.

Wakiso Giants’ first test towards the opposition goal fell to midfielder Hakim Ssenkuma with a distant shot that flew off target four minutes into the game.

Three minutes later, Vipers’ right back Willa had a cross from the right headed away by defender Fahad Kawooya.

On 11 minutes, Watambala had a venomous shot from 30 yards.

The effort was spilled by goalie Mugabi and the rebound found a couple of Vipers’ players off-side.

Mugabi remained Wakiso Giants’ most outstanding player when he reacted quicker off the line to tame a Willa cross with striker Kalumba slower with an intended header on the quarter hour mark.

Wakiso Giants’ midfielder Kirizestom Ntambi shot from over 35 yards away with a great attempt towards goal after 17 minutes.

After 23 minutes, Kayiwa on the left flank crossed for Willa who fumbled with the ball with the goal at mercy.

Three minutes to the opening half hour mark, Watambala hit the ball so hard with the outside of his treasured left foot, but goalie Mugabi was equal to the task

The defining moment of the game arrived after 30 minutes when Bayo shielded off left back Simon Namwanja and shot into the net for the lead.

Three minutes after the goal, Ntambi got cautioned for malicious play towards Vipers’ Kayondo.

With ten minutes to wind up the first half, Muwadda Kateregga had a distant shot fly over the bar.

Moments later, Bayo missed a simple tap-in with goalkeeper Mugabi to beat.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga then had a thunderbolt parried away for a corner-kick by goalie Mugabi before the half time whistle.

Upon restart of the second half, Wakiso Giants recomposed themselves and it was evident from the coordinated display.

Ssekajugo shot narrowly missed target from an acute angle on the left after a lung-bursting.

Ten minutes into the second half, Bayo was a culprit again, missing a goalie to beat incident – thanks to excellent game reading by goalie Mugabi.

After 58 minutes, Kayondo’s cross from the left wing found Willa at the back post with Mugabi well stationed to tame the damage.

Wakiso Giants’ second yellow card of the game went to left back Namwanja for a foul on Watambala after 64 minutes.

Two minutes ahead, Willa cleared off the goal-line from Ntambi’s header.

Byaruhanga shot from close range towards Mugabi who saved the day as Vipers intensfied their raids for a killer punch.

The first change of the day was called by Vipers when Kayiwa got rested for Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula after 69 minutes.

Almost immediately, Steven Bengo, the interim head coach at Wakiso Giants pulled out central midfielder Lawrence Bukenya for left winger Alex Komakech.

The change meant that Namwanja was drifted to central midfield and Komakech occupied the left back slot.

Then Wakiso Giants introduced forward Amos Muwonge for a tired Ntambi with 10 minutes to play before another striker Karim Ndugwa came for a silent Geofrey Sserunkuma moments later.

Vipers also reacted swiftly; introducing striker Denis Mwemezi for youngster Watambala and later midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka for striker Kalumba.

The visitors were denied a late equalizer when second assistant referee Emmanuel Okudra signaled for off-side from forward Ssekajugo even though replies proved the left footed attacker was clearly onside.

Vipers smiled home with maximum points that stretched their lead to 6 points since second placed BUL played to a goal-less stalemate away against Onduparaka in Arua.

Vipers’ Byaruhanga was named pilsner man of the match, a feat that comes with a plaque and Shs. 100,000.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (XI), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Karim Watambala (83’ Denis Mwemezi), Allan Kayiwa (69’ Brian Nkuubi), Brian Kalumba (85’ Rahmat Ssenfuka), Fahad Bayo

Subs Not Used:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Geoffrey Wasswa, Farouk Musisi

Head coach: Edward Golola

Wakiso Giants XI:

Yasin Mugabi (G.K), Ramathan Katerega, Simon Namwanja, Swaibu Mudde, Fahad Kawooya, Hakim Ssenkumba, Lawrence Bukenya (70’ Alex Komakech), Kirizestom Ntambi (80’ Amos Muwonge), Hassan Ssenyonjo, Geofrey Sserunkuma (81’ Karim Ndugwa), Viane Ssekajugo

Subs Not Used:

Derrick Emukule (G.K), Ivan Kiweewa, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Muwadda Mawejje

Head Coach (Interim): Steven Bengo

Officials:

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra