Futsal Super League 2019/2020 (Match Day 2 Results):

Kabowa 6-2 Aidenal Entebbe

Aidenal Entebbe InterCity Busega 3-2 Mengo City

Mengo City Kisenyi 3-4 Park

A total of 20 goals were scored in three games during match day two of the 2019 – 2020 Futsal Super League held on Monday, 4th November 2019 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala.

Kabowa’s 6-2 victory over Aidenal Entebbe produced the most goals in a single game.

Jovan Mawejje struck a hat-trick for Kabowa and the three other goals came from Bruno Ssegirinya, Gerald Gavamukulya and Timothy Ssempira.

The two consolation goals both came from Fabiano Oyalo.

This was the first game on the evening with Mawejje taking home the man of the match plaque.

InterCity Busega rallied from a goal down to edge Mengo City 3-2.

Franco Sunday’s brace and Raymond Walugembe wre on the mark for InterCity.

Sunday, also the team captain for InterCity was rewarded as the man of the match.

The final game on the evening was the top of table contest between Kisenyi and Park.

Park triumphed 4-3 in a seven goal thriller well cheered by a passionate crowd.

Umar Ssebuliba and Hussein Dahir were both on target for Kisenyi.

Iddi Babu scored for the victorious Park.

Park has now extended their grip on the summit of the table standings with 6 points.

Kabowa who earned their first victory is second with three points, same as Kisenyi, InterCity Busega and Mengo City.

Aidenal Entebbe is the one side without a victory in two matches and seat bottom of the table standings.

The Futsal Super League is run by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU), a newly assimilated member of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Top scorers:

Franco Sunday (InterCity) – 3 Goals

Najibu Muwonge (Mengo City) – 3 Goals

Jovan Mawejje (Mengo City) – 3 gOALS

S. Mugalu (Kabowa) – 2 Goals

Ssemakula (Kisenyi) – 2 Goals

S. Kazibwe (InterCity) – 2 Goals

Next Games (11th November 2019) – At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala: