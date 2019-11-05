The Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) final tournament will be played in April and not January – February as it has been the previous case according to reliable reports.

The bi-annual tournament has always been held between January and February.

Although the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to come out with an announcement on the matter, its reported they will do soon.

Cameroon, the tournament hosts are also yet to make any communication in this regard.

In the same regard, its reported the draws for the finals in which Uganda Cranes will also be part will be held in January.

The tentative dates for the tournament are reliably April 4 – 24, 2020.