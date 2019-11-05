Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Chairman Deo Mutabazi will grace the International Beach Soccer 2020 Launch in Dubai on 9th November 2019.

This was confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) on Monday.

The Launch will take place at the Dubai Sports Council Amphitheatre.

FUFA is working so hard to have the best preparations for the AFCON 2020 Beach Soccer Finals and the decision to have a representative in Dubai is another vital opportunity for the success of the preparation process. Deo Mutabazi will come back and share the knowledge with the rest of the beach soccer family in Uganda. We wish him the best of the deliberations while in Dubai Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications Director

During his stay in Dubai, Mutabazi will have the opportunity to attend the International Beach Soccer Cup at the Dubai Beach Soccer Stadium-Kite Beach.

He will also take a moment with Beach Soccer Stars at the V-Hotel in Dubai.

IT IS a great honor to be given an opportunity to represent my country and FUFA in the forthcoming international Beach Soccer Workshop in Dubai. The Chance is very timely as we prepare to host the AFCON 2020 Beach Soccer Finals. I applaud the FUFA Executive and the CEO for this opportunity Deo Mutabazi

Mutabazi departs Uganda on Thursday, 7th November 2019 aboard Emirates Airlines.

Uganda will host the 2020 Afcon beach soccer championship.