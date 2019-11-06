Uganda Premier League | Matchday 12 | Wednesday Results

SC Villa 4-1 Tooro United

Tooro United Mbarara City 0-0 Bright Stars

Sports Club Villa registered a comprehensive 4-1 home victory over Tooro United at the Bombo Military Stadium on Wednesday.

On form midfielder, Ambrose Kirya scored twice and created the other goals as the Jogoos registered a convincing result.

Kirya got the first of his two goals just after three minutes. He was again on target in the 20th minute as Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya’s coached side led 2-0 by the mandatory halftime break.

Hardworking striker Faizal Muwawu got the third goal in the 57th minute.

This was the Muwawu’s first-ever goal for the club since he crossed to SC Villa from Busoga United.

Tooro United pulled a goal back through Yafeesi Mubiru in the 65th minute.

Second-half substitute Nicholas Kabonge was also on target scoring with two minutes to play as the Jogoos attained maximum points on the evening.

Kirya was also named the man of the match, a reward that comes with Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

SC Villa climbs to third on the 16-team log with 20 points from 11 matches.

The Jogoos are 10 points shy of leaders Vipers who have played a game more and four points behind second-placed BUL.

Tooro United suffered their 7th defeat in 12 matches, slipping to 12th on the log as they remain on 13 points.

Meanwhile, the other game played on the day witnessed Mbarara City and visiting Bright Stars share the spoils in a goalless stalemate at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, Western Uganda.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Yayo Lutimba, Kizito Gavin Mugweri, Asuman Harisheh, Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Ambrose Kirya, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Faisal Muwawu, Derrick Ndahiro

Subs: Samuel Kivumbi, Moses Kiggundu, Emmanuel Wasswa, Nicholas Kabonge, John Mukisa, Charles Lwanga, Albert Mugisa

Tooro United XI: Chrispas Kusiima (G.K), Musa Mukasa, Fredrrick Kigozi, Mike Kawooya, Arthur Kiggundu, Paddy Muhumuza, John Byamukama, Willy Kavuma, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Yaffesi Mubiru, Charles Musinge

Subs: Meddi Kibirige (G.K), Issa Mubiru, Derrick Tekwo, Denis Mugerwa, Steven Omvia, Faizo Sekyanzi, Steven Luswata

Match officials