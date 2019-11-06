University Football League (UFL) 2019:

Final : St Lawrence Vs Uganda Christian University (3:00 PM)

: St Lawrence Vs Uganda Christian University (3:00 PM) Third place play off: Uganda Martyrs University Vs Bugema University (12:30 PM)

*To be played on Sunday, 10th November at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

*Entry per person is purchase of a soda

Since 2014, the University Football League finals have been held at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Sadly, in 2019, the final will be at another venue because Namboole is not readily available after torrential rains flooded the playing surface, making it unplayable.

Organizers of this Pepsi sponsored league have to this effect confirmed the city centered StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo as the new venue.

Lugogo will thus host the final two matches of this year’s championship – the third place match between Uganda Martyrs University and Bugema University in the early kick off.

Then, the grand finale between St Lawrence and Uganda Christian University.

Originally, the date set for the final was Sunday, 3rd November 2019 which has been changed as well to 10th November 2019.

For starters, management of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole released a circular confirming that the facility would be granted rest for two weeks as it is been worked upon ahead of the Uganda Cranes home match against Malawi on 17th November 2019.

Therefore, Lugogo shall host its first ever final for the fast rising University Football League.

First time finalists St Lawrence University and Uganda Christian University (UCU) shall square off in the epic clash.

UCU overcame Bugema University 4-2 in a tense post-match penalty victory following a 3 all draw over the two legs.

On the other hand, St Lawrence University were 3-2 winners, also in post-match penalties after a two all stalemate over the two legs on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Bugema University will battle UCU for third place.

UFL Products:

Established players like Tadeo Lwanga (Makerere University), Yassar Mugerwa (Nkumba University), Joshua ‘Letti’ Lubwama (Makerere University), Martin Sseruwagi (Nkumba University), Ibrahim Kazindula (KIU),goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Makerere and Ndejje Universities), Albert Mugisa (Ndejje University), Viane Ssekajugo (Kampala University), Geofrey Akabwai (Kampala International University), and many others have graduated through the University Football League to FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League clubs.

Semi-final (Aggregate Results):

St Lawrence University 2 (3) – 2 (2) Uganda Martyrs University

Uganda Martyrs University Uganda Christian University 3 (4) – 3 (2) Bugema University

Previous Winners:

2018 – Kyambogo University

2017 – Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi

2016 – Kampala University

2015 – Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

2014 – Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

2013 – Kampala University