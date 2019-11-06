Mbarara City FC and Bright Stars have had a sloppy start to the 2019-20 season and their encounter on Wednesday painted a clear picture of the two teams as they settled for a barren draw.

The game marked the return of league action to Kyakyeka stadium for the first time this season after the venue was initially deemed unfit to host league games by the FUFA Club licensing committee.

However, the action on pitch did not live to the billing for the home fans who came to rally behind the Ankole Lions.

The two teams came into this fixture with differing results from their previous games with Bright Stars having picked their first win of the season against Kyetume while Mbarara City on the other hand had lost to Tooro United FC in the Western derby.

Despite getting the better chances in the first half, Mbarara City FC like they have done in the last three games failed to find the back of the net.

Bebe Swalik Segujja headed wide in the 16th minute while Brian Aheebwa shot direct at Bright Stars’ goalkeeper Emmanuel Kiwanuka six minutes later.

With a minute to play in the first half, Solomon Okwalinga who was playing his first game under coach Paul Nkata failed to tap home when he was founded unmarked in the area.

Blunt on attack

Mbarara City FC quality going forward has been their biggest concern this season. Paul Mucurezi has not found the form he had last season, Brian Aheebwa started with a spark but has since gone silent while Jude Ssemgabi and Makweth Wol have failed to cement their slots in the starting team.

A barren draw against Bright Stars means the team has now failed to score in three successive league games. They lost 1-0 to Tooro United FC and drew goalless against URA FC.

The last time the Ankole Lions went three league games without scoring was last year in February when they drew goalless against Police FC, Tooro United FC before losing 2-0 to Vipers SC.

The result leaves Mbarara City FC in 13th place on 10 points, same as Bright Stars FC in 14th position.

Mbarara City Starting XI

Tom Ikara, Steven Otieno, Ronald Otti, Jasper Aheebwa, Bamba Souleymane, Hillary Mukundune, Bebe Swalik Segujja, Paul Mucureezi, Brian Aheebwa, Solomon Okwalinga, Ibrahim Orit

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Emmanuel Kiwanuka, Andrew Kaggwa, Ronald Nkonge, Enock Walusimbi, Derrick Ngoobi, Hamis Gabite, Suleiman Ssebunza, Henry Kiwanuka, Joseph Jjanjali, Sam Ssekitto, Alfred Onek