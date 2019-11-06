Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12 – Tuesday Results):

Police 0-1 URA

URA Vipers 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Express 2-2 Maroons

Maroons Kyetume 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Onduparaka 0-0 BUL

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) registered a morale boosting 1-0 win on the road away to Police during a Uganda Premier League contest at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday.

Tried and tested left winger Brian Majwega scored the game’s only goal on the opening quarter hour mark from a Joachim Ojera assist.

This was the second game on the day played at Njeru following the lunch time kick off between Express and Maroons (game ended two all).

URA goalkeeper James Alitho was named man of the match for the outstanding display in the game.

The victory for Sam Ssimbwa’s URA is only the third of the season in as many as 10 matches.

The tax collectors thus jumped five places up to eighth on 14 points.

Abdallah Mubiru’s Police suffered yet another heart breaking loss, the 7th out of 11 games this term (2 wins and draws apiece) as they lie second from bottom on five points.

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Davis Mutebi (GK), Dennis Rukundo, Arafat Galiwango, Pius Kaggwa, Henry Katongole, Yusuf Ssozi, Ben Ocen, Samuel Kayongo, Fahad Kizito, Sylvester Semakula , Hood Kaweesa (Captain)

Subs: Alfred Ginyera (GK), Joseph Sentume, Mubaraka Nsubuga, Musa Matovu, Edward Kiryowa, Tonny Kiwalazi, Derrick Kakooza

Head Coach: Abdallah Mubiru

URA XI: James Alitho (G.K), Ashiraf Mandela, Yeseri Waibi, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Mboowa, Ivan Ntege, Joachim Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Daniel Isiagi, Shafik Kagimu, Brian Majwega

Subs: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hassan Kalega, Cromwell Rwothomio, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Michael Birungi, Moses Sseruyidde

Head Coach: Sam Ssimbwa