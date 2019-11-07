Friday November 8, 2019

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Wakiso Giants caretaker coach Steven Bengo has outlined the importance of returning to ways when the club hosts Busoga United at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

The new league entrants have failed to pick a point in three games now conceding six and scoring just one goal in the process.

Bengo who takes charge of the second game after losing his first to Vipers SC has urged all his players to realise the need to end the bad run.

“It’s a disappointing run and we need to arrest it,” said Bengo. “Our performance against Vipers especially in the second half was promising and we want to build on that,” he added.

“Against Busoga United, we have no option but to win and we shall give it all to get three points.

In Busoga United, Bengo and his Purple Sharks face a difficult task.

However, they have also lost two games in a row and will be desperate to end that unwanted run as well.

Both side will miss key players – Joel Madondo (Busoga United) and Viane Ssekajugo and Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants) due to national team engagement.

Going into the game, only three points separate the two sides although the visitors are 6th (16 points) and the hosts are 11th on the 16 team table.