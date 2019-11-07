Uganda Cranes kick-started preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday, 7th November 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.
Twenty two players, six of whom are foreign based turned up for the training session that lasted for one hour and a half minutes.
The six foreign based players included goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, who features at Guinea’s AC Horoya, Saudi Arabian based Hassan Wasswa Mawanda of Jeddah Sports Club as well as the Egyptian bandwagon of Aucho Khalid (Misr Lel Makkasa), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad) and Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna).
This was the first session that newly appointed head coach Johnathan McKinstry handled at home since his appointment last month.
McKintsry is glad to be working with a passionate and dedicated crop of players.
we held a good training session with a large group of the locally based players who were joined by a couple of foreign based players whose clubs have released them early so that they come and prepare for the international break.Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach
Uganda Cranes will play their first game away against Burkina Faso on 13th November 2019 in Ouagadougou and return to Namboole against Malawi on the 17th November 2019.
As part of the preparations, the local crop of players will be engaged in a regional tour match against the North East region this Saturday at Katawi play grounds.
Then the team will regroup on Sunday and Monday for two sessions before flying out on Tuesday for West Africa ahead of the Wednesday game.
The players who trained:
- Goalkeepers: Robert Odongkara (A.C Horoya, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), James Alitho (URA FC)
- Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)
- Left Backs: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)
- Central Defenders: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddha, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)
- Holding Midfielders: Aucho Khalid (Misr Lel Makkasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)
- Creative Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)
- Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Edrisa Lubega (Proline FC)