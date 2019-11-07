Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

Saturday, 9 th November 2019

November 2019 North Eastern Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Katakwi Play Ground

A large fraction of the local based Uganda Cranes players turned up for training at Lugogo on Thursday afternoon prior to the North East regional Tour that will be staged in Katakwi on Saturday 9th November 2019.

Only seventeen of the 21 summoned players turned up for the one and half hours session under scorching sunny conditions.

Four players missed the session for different reasons.

The Wakiso Giants duo of Hassan Senyonjo and Vianne Sekajugo, KCCA’s young defender Samuel Kato and Edrisa Lubega of Proline Football Club all missed the session.

Ssekajugo was present but had a bandaged right ankle.

These were joined by six foreign based players whose clubs are not actively involved.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry, assistant Abdallah Mubiru and goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba took the players through the paces.

“I am excited to be handling my very first training session for the locally based players as a one group joined by a few of the foreign based players as we start the journey for AFCON 2021 qualification. We have the regional tour match ahead of us and we shall give the best” McKinstry noted.

Of these locally based players, only five were summoned to the main stream Uganda Cranes team that will travel to Burkina Faso for the AFCON 2021 group B qualifier away.

Uganda takes on Burkina Faso on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 before hosting Malawi on Sunday, 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The locally based players who trained on Thursday:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC) Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)

Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC) Left Backs : Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC) Central Defenders : Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

: Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC) Holding Midfielders: Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)

Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC) Creative Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC) Forwards: Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

Missed the training:

Samuel Kato (KCCA FC), Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Vianne Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Edrisa Lubega (Proline FC)