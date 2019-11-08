FUFA Women Super League

Match Day 2

Saturday, 9th November 2019

Lady Doves Vs She Corporate – Katusabe stadium

Uganda Martyrs HS vs Kampala Queens – Lubaga

Muteesa I Royal University vs Kawempe Muslim – IUIU, Kabojja

She Corporate Football Club travels to Masindi district to face Lady Doves seeking to make quick amends and get back to the rails. The Nakawa based side suffered defeat on the opening day of the league against defending champions UCU Lady Cardinals.

The target, therefore, will be to secure a positive result at Katushabe stadium against Lady Doves who made a perfect start to the season, winning 3-0 against Muteesa I Royal University.

Like it was the case last season where the team struggled to score, this was evident in the game against UCU Lady Cardinals, where despite creating chances, She Corporate failed to find the back of the net.

Coach Ali Zzinda is optimistic that this has been worked on and his charges go into Saturday’s clash with optimism.

“We went back and made analysis of our first game against UCU Lady Cardinals. The most important thing was that we created chances, so this week has been working on efficiency and we hope this has been addressed.

His counterpart John Ongodia, formerly at She Corporate believes the first game gave him a good picture of what the team looks like but wants to take one game at a time.

“We won comfortably in our first game and I’m happy for the performance the girls put up but that is behind us now and we want to take one game at a time. She Corporate is a good team, so we will take them lightly because they lost their first game.”

Ongodia is however not happy that players currently with the national team have not trained with the rest of the team and were released on Friday evening.

“As a coach, you want to have a full squad and make assessment of every player but that is not possible for now because some of my players are with the national team and they have been released late today. I do not know if they will be here on Saturday morning.”

This is the first time, Ongodia will be facing his former employers since parting ways with them in 2016.

Team News

Lady Doves will still miss the services of experienced defender Glady Nakitto who is out injured while striker Nuru Nakyanzi who is a senior six student at Katuuso Community College has been left to focus on academics.

Skipper Daizy Nakaziro, Irene Akiteng, Fazila Ikwaput and Reticia Nabbosa who are part of the Crested Cranes squad preparing for CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup will join the team for the team.

She Corporate, on the other hand, will not have forward Aisha Namubiru Mbajja who will be graduating at Islamic University in Uganda(IUIU) on Saturday.

Captain Vanessa Karungi who missed the game against UCU Lady Cardinals through injury has been training this week and will be available for selection.

Phiona Nabbumba, Bridget Nabisalu and Favour Nambatya who are part of the national team have been allowed to join the club for Saturday’s game.

Head to Head

This is the fourth meeting between the two sides but all the previous three have ended in stalemates.

The two meetings in the league ended goalless while the other encounter came in the FUFA Women Cup that ended two all in normal time but Lady Doves won on penalties to reach the final.

Lady Doves are still unbeaten at home since last season when they gained promotion to the top tier league.

In the other matchday two games to be played on Saturday, Muteesa I Royal University take on Kawempe Muslim while Uganda Martyrs host Kampala Queens in Lubaga.