Onduparaka Football Club registered its biggest win in the Uganda Premier League since gaining promotion in 2016 obliterating newcomers Kyetume FC at Green Light stadium on Friday.

Despite the score reading one all at the break, the Caterpillars were however in munching in the second stanza scoring six more goals to reach 7th heaven.

Julius Malingumu and Jamal Malish scored a hat trick each while Vitalis Tabu got the other goal in what turned out to be goals galore. Deo Isejja got the consolation for visiting Kyetume FC.

Coach Livingstone Mbabazi made changes to the team that drew goalless against BUL FC with Saddam Norman playing at left-back, replacing suspended Rashid Okocha while Abdul Lukwata also got a slot in the starting team.

Right from the onset, it promised to be a lively encounter with Caesar Okhuti firing wide inside the opening three minutes while Kyetume FC had a goal disallowed for offside.

It did not take long for the deadlock to be broken with Malingumu putting the Caterpillars in the lead at the 20th-minute mark.

Four minutes after scoring, Mbabazi called for a double substitution with skipper Gadaffi Wahab and Okhuti paving way for Malish and Joel Jageyambe respectively.

With two minutes to the break, the visitors leveled matters through diminutive midfielder Deo Isejja to go into the mandatory break with something to smile about.

However, the smiles lasted a few minutes into the second half with the home side stepping up efforts to completely dominate.

Malish helped the Caterpillars regain the lead seven minutes after the break with a calm finish and he did not settle for just one. Four minutes later, he stretched the score to 3-1 tapping home from Tabu’s lay-up. The winger had just come on and his first touch counted for an assist.

The former SC Villa and URA FC player seemed to have come with magic as Kyetume FC looked to be at sixes and sevens. He assisted Malingumu for the fourth goal two minutes after the hour mark.

Tabu registered his third assist when he set up Malish to complete his hat trick, the first at Green Light stadium and for Onduparaka FC in the league.

When Malish was brought down inside the area, Tabu rose to the occasion to also appear on the score sheet before Malingumu sealed the victory with the seventh goal to also complete his hat trick.

The result takes Onduparaka FC to third place on 23 points while Kyetume FC drops to 8th position on 16 points.