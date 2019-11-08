Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

Saturday , 9 th November 2019

, 9 November 2019 North East Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Katakwi Play Ground (4:00 PM)

The Uganda Cranes players have trained in Soroti on Friday evening prior to the North East trip where they will play against a select team from the region.

The hour long session was held at Soroti Hotel gardens and it involved warm up sessions, ball work and lots of stretching exercises.

Sixteen players trained under head coach Johnathan McKinstry who was assisted by his first assistant Abdallah Mubiru and the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu.

FUFA Media URA Right back Ashraf Mandela in ball work with the rest of the other players at Soroti Hotel Gardens

McKinstry, handling the local based players for the first time in his first regional tour assignment is eager to oversee the match as he closely monitors the locally based players who will be part of the main stream team to Burkina Faso for the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers.

WE ARE READY TO FACE THE NORTH EAST REGION TEAM. EVERY OPPORTUNITY TO ASSOCIATE WITH THE PLAYERS ON THE NATIONAL TEAM IS A GREAT ONE. THE PLAYERS ARE ALL POSITIVE AND KEEN TO play in the match. Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach

FUFA Media Head coach McKinstry issues instructions to the players

The team will be accommodated at Soroti Hotel, an hour from Katakwi where the match shall be played on Saturday.

The tour is part of the preparation for Uganda Cranes in the two upcoming AFCON 2020 qualifiers.

Uganda will face Burkina Faso on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 before hosting Malawi on Sunday, 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The regional tours are jointly sponsored by Airtel and Nile Breweries under the Nile Special brand.

The Delegation to Katawi:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC) Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)

Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC) Left Backs : Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC) Central Defenders : Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

: Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC) Holding Midfielders: Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)

Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC) Creative Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC) Forwards: Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

Officials:

Head coach: Johnathan McKinstry

1st Assistant coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Goalkeepers’ coach: Fred Kajoba

Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Equipment manager: Frank Bumpenje

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

FUFA Marketing Director: Esther Musoke

Media Officer: Bosco Omario