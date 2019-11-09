BUL 3-0 Mbarara City

BUL Football Club maintained their promising start to the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League with a resounding 3-0 home win over Mbarara City at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja on Saturday.

Striker Musa Esenu struck a half time hat-trick, inspiring Peter Onen’s side to their 8th victory in 13 matches thus far.

The former MUBS, Soana (now Tooro United), Vipers and KCCA forward got his first after 26 minutes into the game.

He returned to the score sheet six minutes later before winding the scoring business on the stroke of half time.

Esenu’s hat-trick arrived barely 24 hours after two sets of hat-tricks from Onduparaka’s Jamal Malish and Julius Malingumu in their 7-1 humiliation of debutants Kyetume.

The forward took his personal tally to six goals, two behind top scorer Fahad Bayo of Vipers.

BUL FC Media Hat-trick hero Musa Esenu shows off the man of the match plaque

For the magical performance, Esenu was named the pilsner man of the match, a reward that comes with Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Bul rose to second on 27 points as they closed gap upon the leaders, Vipers (on 30 points), although the Eastern Uganda club has played a game more than the Venoms.

Mbarara City suffered their 6th loss of the campaign in 12 matches, remaining 13th on just 10 points.