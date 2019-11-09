FUFA Women Super League

Uganda Martyrs HS 2-1 Kampala Queens

Uganda Martyrs High School put up a brilliant performance to overcome Kampala Queens in the FUFA Women Super League game played in Lubaga on Saturday.

Despite the odds being against them before the game, the school side put up a surprising display to secure a 2-1 win.

Brenda Munyana and Latifa Nakasi scored for the Kiddawalame side while Kampala Queens got the consolation through skipper Fauzia Najjemba.

Uganda Martyrs head coach Rogers Nkugwa made three changes from the team that lost against Kawempe Muslim with Esther Naluyimba, Spencer Nakachwa and

Right from the set, the home side were the better side and got the better chances while Kampala Queens who missed the services of head coach Faridah Bulega.

Bulega is currently with the Crested Cranes in camp at FUFA Technical Centre.

Uganda Martyrs got the first chance of the game in the 3rd minute with Nakasi laying up a low cross but there was no teammate to connect home.

Four minutes later, Munyana opened the scores when Kampala Queens defence failed to clear the ball away from danger and the forward did no mistake to slot home.

Kampala Queens defence was awful on the day and were caught flat-footed on a number of occasions. However, the home side was equally wasteful.

There was a bit of improvement for Kampala Queens after recess and Lilian Mutuuzo tested goalkeeper Daphine Munyana but she was equal to the effort.

In the 54th minute, Mutuuzo was brought down inside the area by Patience Nabuloobi and the referee pointed to the centre.

Najjemba stepped up and converted the resultant penalty to take her goal tally to three this season.

Kampala Queens became rampant and Najjemba almost got the second a minute later but her headed effort sailed a few inches wide.

Either side made changes with Kampala Queens bringing on Meble Kusasira, Fatuma Nakasumba and Mwajjuma Nabukwasi for Kautharah Naluyima, Dorcus Nabuufu and Judith Sanyu in that order.

On the other hand, Uganda Martyrs brought on Rashida Nankya, Spencer Nakachwa, Sarah Bikirize and Mary Kemigisha for Munyana, Catherine Nagadya and Patience Nabuloobi and Prossy Nalwoga

Nakasi scored the winning goal in the 70th minute and defended resiliently to take all three points.

In the other games played Kawempe Muslim outwitted Muteesa I Royal University 4-0 with goals coming from Juliet Nalukenge, Anita Namata, Shamira Nalugya and Asia Nakibuuka while Lady Doves edged She Corporate 1-0 in Masindi.

Uganda Martyrs High School Starting XI

Daphine Munyenga, Uditer Basemera, Winnie Nakanwagi, Gloria Namugerwa, Harima Kanyago, Kevin Nakachwa, Prossy Nalwoga, Patience Nabulobi, Latifa Nakasi, Catherine Nagadya, Brenda Munyana

Kampala Queens

Rehema Adubango, Judith Sanyu, Precious Najjemba, Doreen Nabuufu, Aisha Namukisa, Harriet Nakkuba, Lillian Mutuuzo, Kautharah Naluyima, Resty Nanziri, Fauzia Najjemba