KCCA 3-2 Police

KCCA twice recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Police 3-2 during a Uganda Premier League contest played at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Jackson Nunda struck a brace and Erisa Ssekisambu headed home the winner to inspire Mike Mutebi’s charges to the important home victory.

Ben Ocen and Pius Kaggwa were on target for Police who missed the services of their head coach Abdallah Mubiru.

Mubiru was away for Uganda Cranes duties as the national team battled the North East region in Katakwi.

But, KCCA missed five of their normal starting players who had also traveled for national team service.

Muzamiru Mutyaba, Nicholas Kasozi, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita and captain Charles Lukwago all missed their club game.

It was Police that took the lead after 17 minutes, scoring through Ocen in the 17th minute.

Nunda brought the game level with the equalizer four minutes later.

KCCA FC Media Jackson Nunda celebrates one of his two goals on the evening against Police

Kaggwa quickly restored Police’s lead in the 24th minute with a low drive past goalkeeper Jamil Maliyamungu as the Cops led 2-1 by the half way mark.

Mike Mutyaba created room for Erisa Sekisambu and later teenager Steven Serwadda was substituted for teenager Sadat Anaku.

With twenty minutes to play, Ssekisambu set up Nunda for the equalizer.

Ssekisambu then headed home the winner in the 78th minute following Herbert Achai’s cross before Fillbert Obenchan flipped the ball.

KCCA missed the chance to make to four when Police goalkeeper Davis Mutebi saved Nunda’s kick.

The reigning league champion will visit Express on Wednesday 13th November in the Uganda Premier League.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Jamil Malyamungu (GK), Ramadhan Musa (Obenchan), Samuel Kato, Hassan Musana, Herbert Achai, Ali Gift (Captain), Keziron Kizito, Jackson Nunda, Steven Serwadda (Sadat Anaku), Odumegwu, Mike Mutyaba (Erisa Sekisambu)

Police XI: Davis Mutebi(GK), Denis Rukundo, Arafat Galiwango, Pius Kaggwa, Yusuf Ssozi, Ben Ocen, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Fahad Kizito, Sylvester Ssemakula, Hood Kaweesa