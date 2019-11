Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

Saturday, 9th November 2019

North East Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Katakwi Play Ground (4:00 PM)

The Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named the starting eleven to face the North East region select team in Katawi on Saturday evening.

Proline’s offensive midfielder Bright Anukani and URA creative gem Joachim Ojeera will start.

FUFA Media Joackim Ojara and Bright Anukani share a light moment prior to departure. Both will start the game

The duo is part of the crowed midfield that also has Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Shafiq Kagimu (URA) and Vipers’ Allan Kayiwa.

KCCA shot stopper Charles Lukwago starts in between the goal posts.

KCCA Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago

Paul Willa (Vipers) and KCCA’s Mustafa Kizza will play at the right back and left back positions respectively.

The central defensive department has the pairing of Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers) and John Revita (KCCA).

Vipers’ on-form striker Fahad Bayo will lead the quest for goals as a lone striker.

The substitutes on the team are; goalkeeper James Alitho (URA FC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Joel Madondo (Busoga United) and Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants).

The game will kick off at 4:00 PM.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K, KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), John Revita (KCCA), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Joachim Ojeera (URA)

Subs: James Alitho (URA FC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants)