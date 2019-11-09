Saturday November 9, 2019

Bombo Barracks 4pm

Sixteen time league champions SC Villa make a successive trip to Bombo but this time as visitors to take on Bright Stars.

The Jogoos used the same venue to host Tooro United on Wednesday and won 4-1 thanks to an inspired performance from Ambrose Kirya who scored a brace and assisted the other.

They are still without striker Bashir Mutanda who is reportedly out for two months and thus Faisal Muwawu will continue to the lead the line for Edward Kaziba’s charges who are 4th on the log.

Kirya as well as Emmanuel Kalyowa will also be vital in terms of going forward against a side that is solid at the back despite their position (14th) on the table.

If SC Villa leave unscathed, it will be the eleventh game in a row minus suffering defeat with their last loss coming on day one against Kyetume.

Bright Stars have had an improvement in the last showings with just one defeat in five games although three of them have been stalemates and just a single win.